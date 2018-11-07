Power fully restored to Florida residents hit by Michael

Utilities are reporting that all power has been restored in the Florida counties devastated by Hurricane Michael.

The utility companies and cooperatives reported Tuesday to the Public Service Commission that they had zero outages for the first time since the Category 4 hurricane made landfall almost a month ago.

Michael slammed into Florida's Panhandle with 155 mph (250 kph) winds on Oct. 10 and also blew through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

More than 380,000 homes and businesses lost power in Florida in the days after the storm.