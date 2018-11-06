Possible tornados reported in Louisiana, Mississippi

Possible tornados touched down in Louisiana and Mississippi as a line of storms moved across the Deep South.

Tree limbs and power lines were down from Louisiana to Alabama early Tuesday, prompting some schools to delay the start of classes.

No serious injuries have been reported.

At least 11,000 customers were without electricity from Louisiana east to South Carolina.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports parts of Tupelo were closed off late Monday as debris, downed trees and power lines blocked roadways. Tupelo Communications Director Leesha Faulkner says there was also a gas leak in a residential area.

Possible tornados were also reported in Natchitoches Parish in Louisiana on Monday afternoon.

This follows severe storms that were blamed for two deaths in the Gulf Coast area last week.

