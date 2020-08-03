Portland protests turning more peaceful, while demonstrators express frustration at turnout: reports

Protests are becoming increasingly peaceful in Portland following more than two months of unrest between demonstrators and law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death, reports say.

In the latest gatherings Sunday night, an estimated 400 people came together to demonstrate against police violence and racism, chanting slogans like “Defund the police” and “stay woke” in front of a federal courthouse that has been at the center of violent clashes in recent weeks, according to The Oregonian.

Yet some of the protesters expressed disappointment and frustration at the declining turnout, the newspaper adds, and there were no reported arrests.

PORTLAND SEES LARGELY PEACEFUL NIGHT OF PROTESTS WITH MORE THAN 1,000 DEMONSTRATORS

Portland’s Police Bureau described the demonstration near the courthouse Sunday night as a “peaceful event” that ended with protesters spilling out “into the streets surrounding the park” adjacent to the building.

“Vehicular traffic was unable to get through for several hours,” police said, but “by midnight, the majority of the crowd left the area.”

Police say they didn’t interact with those demonstrators, although The Oregonian reports that their presence has been light there.

As a whole, the newspaper adds, the protests have taken a peaceful turn since federal officers relinquished their job of protecting the courthouse four days ago.

A peaceful demonstration also was reported Saturday, yet another turned violent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In that protest, police declared an unlawful assembly and arrested two people after crowds started throwing glass bottles and pointing lasers, they say.

Among those hurling objects were demonstrators wearing clothing that had the word “Press” written on it, police added.