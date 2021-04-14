Portland police declare riot for second straight night fire breaks out at union building

The Portland Police Department declared a riot late Tuesday night shortly after a fire broke out at the city's police union building.

Rioters have taken to the streets for the second straight night to voice outrage over the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man in Minnesota who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop.

AT LEAST 60 ARRESTED IN BROOKLYN CENTER, MINN

Police issued warnings to the crowd after demonstrators arrived in front of the Portland Police Association Building. Vehicles blocked intersections and fireworks were fired off. Police said that an individual lit a fire behind the building and some used "accelerants on a door to ignite a fire."

The department retweeted a video that showed large flames lapping against the building and smoke billowing. Red graffiti on the building read, "Cops are Bastards."

Minnesota police announced the arrests of 60 individuals early Wednesday. Brooklyn Center police described the shooting death of Wright "an accidental discharge." It happened as police were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant.

Portland police said one person was arrested. There were no injuries in the fire that was later extinguished, KATU reported.