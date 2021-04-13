LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota protesters call for independent investigation as unrest over Daunte Wright continues

Minnesota protesters who took to the streets for the third straight night Tuesday following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright are calling for an independent investigation.

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., declared an unlawful assembly Tuesday as the curfew went into effect, telling protesters they would be arrested if they remained. Police have not reported how many protesters have been arrested Tuesday.

The protest follows the resignation of Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tom Gannon and Kim Potter, the officer who police said fired the shot that killed Wright, Mayor Mike Elliott announced Tuesday.

"We want an independent body to investigate police killings and not the [Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension]," attorney and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong said, according to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

She said she has spoken to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about proposing several bills aimed at police accountably: "Ending qualified immunity is an example … to stop killing people on the taxpayer's dollars," she said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Potter late Monday as the officer seen in released body-camera footage firing a single round at Wright. Gannon said he made the call to release the footage and said he believed the female officer intended to reach for her Taser, but instead grabbed her handgun, categorizing the incident as an "accidental discharge."

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of an FBI building in Brooklyn Center, Minn, according to images posted online. Some stood atop the FBI sign holding a banner that read: "Justice for Daunte Wright."

FAST FACTS Members of the violent far-left activist group Antifa identified themselves to a Fox News reporter who was on scene in Brooklyn Center, Minn., ahead of another night of unrest



Potter, a 26-year veteran, had been on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting

Tuesday's gathering marks the third consecutive night protesters have taken to the streets following the police-involved death of Wright.

It comes after Minnesota authorities arrested about 40 people after rioters and police clashed for a second night in Brooklyn Center, authorities said in a news conference early Tuesday.

Hundreds gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Monday and defied curfew. They demanded justice for Wright.

Authorities fired tear gas, and flash-bang grenades into the crowd after warning them that they were in violation of curfew. Some rioters retaliated by throwing smoke canisters back toward law enforcement, while others launched fireworks at the police lines, according to reports.

Police shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday. The bodycam footage showed three police officers gathered near a stopped car that was pulled over an expired registration. Police attempted to arrest Wright for an outstanding warrant, leading to a struggle, followed by the fatal shooting.

Protests have sometimes turned destructive and violent with tensions already high amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused in the alleged murder of George Floyd.

"Because you all showed up, Kim Potter doesn't have a job anymore," activist Toussaint Morrison said, according to the newspaper. "Kim Potter was a police officer longer than Daunte was alive. … You can't tell me that was an accident."

