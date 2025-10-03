Portland police arrest conservative journalist on another night of chaotic anti-ICE clashes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor was captured on video being taken into custody in Portland, Oregon, during another night of chaotic protests outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The arrest came after the Portland Police Bureau said it was "monitoring the protest during the evening and observed some protest participants engaging in fights."

"The Post Millennial" investigative reporter Katie Daviscourt said on X that police "announced they were making targeted arrests following several scuffles," and that, "Sortor was being targeted by Antifa shortly before."

"At about 8:09 p.m., PPB Dialogue Officers (DLOs) observed two men fighting near the ICE building driveway. The DLOs called in additional resources and officers were responding when the fight ended following one participant being knocked to the ground. He did not lose consciousness and never requested medical help," the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. "Both involved were detained by federal law enforcement and were later released. Neither party indicated they wanted to make a police report."

"PPB continued to monitor the situation and responded after seeing additional fights break out," the bureau said.

At about 11:16 p.m., Portland police said its Rapid Response Team moved in and arrested three people, who were all booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC) on charges of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Police identified those arrested on the disorderly conduct charge as Nicholas Sortor, 27, of Washington, D.C., Son Mi Yi, 43, of Portland, and Angela Davis, 49, of Vernonia, Oregon.

Sortor appeared to be covering the unrest at the Portland ICE facility prior to being taken into custody.

In one video posted to his X account, Sortor said an individual "just jumped onto federal property at the Portland ICE facility and CHALLENGED agents to ‘do something about it.’"

"And they DID — QUICKLY," he added. "Dude ended up on the pavement, arrested, and dragged into the facility."

The clip showed law enforcement officers rushing at a man who approached them outside the facility.

In other footage of the unrest, two men were seen engaging in a fistfight outside the ICE facility before they were detained.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Cammila Wamsley, director of Portland’s ICE office, said the facility has faced violence for more than 100 consecutive nights, with Portland police largely absent under guidance from the mayor and city council.

"It’s frustrating for us to watch people be attacked on the street and know that we don’t have the authority to be able to really step in unless there’s some nexus to federal law," Wamsley said.

She said nightly protests have escalated beyond chants and signs, with bottle rockets striking the ICE building, rocks shattering windows, lasers targeting officers’ eyes and barricades blocking vehicles.

Wamsley said protesters had followed ICE staff members home and doxxed at least six employees.

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.