Portland officer reassigned after video surfaces with comments about Renee Nicole Good: 'Criminals get shot'

A police officer in Portland has been reassigned after a video emerged on TikTok in which he purportedly was heard responding to a demonstrator asking him if he would shoot Renee Nicole Good.

"If she drove a car on me, yes," the officer was heard saying in a clip reportedly taken during a protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland last Friday.

Good was shot and killed a week ago by an ICE agent in Minneapolis after authorities alleged she tried to ram her vehicle into federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation. Her death has sparked protests across the U.S.

In the video, an agitator is heard saying "All you guys care about is your own f---ing paychecks. You guys don't care about protecting us."

ICE AGENT STRUCK BY RENEE NICOLE GOOD'S VEHICLE SUFFERED INTERNAL BLEEDING TO TORSO, DHS SAYS

"I do like my paycheck," the officer says.

"People are being shot in the street, and you're talking about your paycheck," another agitator screams, as the camera does a close up on the officer's face.

The officer responds, "You mean criminals?"

"Racist! Racist! Racist!" an agitator shouts. "PPB has a racist!"

Another agitator is heard saying, "Oh my God. You f---ing piece of sh--."

"Sometimes criminals get shot if they threaten the cops," the officer was heard saying in the video, adding, "When they are breaking the law, when they endanger a cop."

The officer in the TikTok clip had a Portland Police Bureau badge on his chest.

"PPB has been made aware of a video circulating online of an officer’s interaction with community members at a recent protest event," Portland Police Chief Robert Day said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "The complaint is under review and during that review this officer has been assigned to other duties."

REP RO KHANNA DEMANDS PROSECUTION OF ICE AGENT IN MINNEAPOLIS FATAL SHOOTING

"Tensions are high at this time, and this is affecting all of us, including community members and Portland Police Bureau members," Day added. "Our goal is to ensure that community trust is maintained and that members of the Bureau consistently represent the professional standards that everyone deserves. As we move through what may be challenging days and weeks ahead, it remains essential that all of us seek steady, respectful communication that supports safety and lawful protest activity."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said, "I have full confidence in Chief Day and the Portland Police Bureau as they review this incident, determine next steps, and continue to set nation-leading standards of transparent, accountable community policing and use of force training."

"Our community is shocked and grieving," Wilson also said. "The tragic and preventable death of Renee Nicole Good was a horrific example of the same chaos and violence federal overreach has unleashed on Portland. Like Renee, everyday Portlanders across the city have stood up to a reckless, escalatory federal government, and they need to know their local leaders and law enforcement are on their side."