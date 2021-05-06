Portland driver confronted by armed group in broad daylight, shocking video shows

A shocking video from Portland, Oregon, posted on social media shows armed people clashing in broad daylight on Wednesday.

At least one person was hospitalized after the incident for reasons that were not specified, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement posted on the city’s website. The person was not identified.

The 28-second video, posted by Durham Operations, shows a group – with most members dressed in black and several wielding rifles – yelling at the driver of a red vehicle.

"Put your f---ing gun down!" a voice is heard shouting. Others are heard shouting as well.

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GRAPHIC CONTENT

Later, the video shows the driver in the street, confronting the group, and being tackled after he pulls an object from his rear pants pocket and points it at others.

GREG GUTFELD: PORTLAND MAYOR LEARNS BITTER LESSON OF APPEASING ANTIFA

"Get the weapon!" "Get him on the ground!" voices are heard shouting.

The brief video is unclear about how the confrontation started.

Police in the unrest-plagued Oregon city are now seeking more information from witnesses.

MOST PORTLAND RIOT SUSPECTS WON'T BE PROSECUTED, US ATTORNEY REVEALS

A Twitter post by We Out Here magazine claims the people with rifles were "volunteer security" for a weekly march held in memory of Patrick Kimmons, a Black man who was fatally shot by Portland police in 2018.

Officers were called to the scene just after noon on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. By then, the armed group had moved away from the immediate area – though still openly carrying weapons, police said.

Officers did not find any pedestrians who claimed to have been struck but remained in the area to search for possible injured people and to collect information and evidence from the scene, police said.

Later, police received calls from motorists who claimed they were delayed by the group blocking the street during the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One caller claimed the attackers smashed some car windows, damaged tires and used some kind of spray irritant against some people at the scene, police said.

One driver got into an argument with the attackers and had a firearm, tools and keys taken away from him, according to police.

Police asked the public to contact them with more information by sending email to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or by using the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Rewards of up to $2,500 are being offered for useful information, police said.