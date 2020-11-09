'Hundreds' in Portland, Atlanta taking to streets for illegal in drag racing

Police departments in some parts of the country are cracking down on street racing – otherwise known as “laying drag” – in the wake of a spurt of such crimes in recent days.

At least 400 drivers took to the streets of Portland, Ore., to partake in “speed racing events” on Sunday night in the area of Northeast Airport Way and Northeast 122nd Avenue. Officials from Portland Police Bureau said Monday morning that street racing on Sunday nights is nothing new, but lately, “participants and spectators have been more aggressive.”

PORTLAND CELEBRATES BIDEN WIN WITH ILLEGAL STREET RACING, CROWDS OUTSIDE ICE CHANTING 'COME OUT AND FIGHT'

Police said people have been found to plan their meetups ahead on social media.

“There has been an uptick in street takeovers, where participants block traffic to perform stunts,” PPB said in a summary of the night’s events. “Additionally, officers have noticed a more aggressive response to police, including items thrown at officers.”

Over the course of the night, police towed 16 vehicles, and charged and jailed 14 people. Police said three juveniles were found with a stolen car, and were given a later court date and released to their parents.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE: 7 DEAD, 41 SHOT AMID BLOODY WEEKEND

At least one crash was found to have been linked to the street racing, and two others are suspected of having a connection, police said. No injuries were reported.

But Portland is not alone in sounding the alarm on the issue.

On the other side of the country, officials in Atlanta, Ga., arrested eight people, impounded five vehicles and made 164 traffic stops that resulted in 135 citations, police said.

“We will employ our resources to cite and/or arrest those involved in this illegal, dangerous, & disruptive activity,” Atlanta Police Department said in a Monday tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And in New York City, CBS2 News reported at the end of October that people turned to car racing and meetups during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The New York Police Department and the city’s Department of Transportation were both said they were working to address the issue.