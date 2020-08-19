Reporter describes 'traumatic' scene at Portland assault: I witnessed an 'attempted execution'

The man who filmed a brutal assault in Portland Sunday night, as police continue to search for a suspect, told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday there are more criminals he caught on camera.

Drew Hernandez, an investigative reporter and host of "Lives Matter" on YouTube, described the scene from start to finish.

MANHUNT FOR PORTLAND ATTACK SUSPECT ENTERS DAY 2 AS SECURITY COMPANY DENOUNCES ANY ASSOCIATION

"It definitely was traumatic," Hernandez said. "I have seen a lot of crazy stuff, especially in Portland, but what I witnessed this particular night literally was ... a borderline execution, an attempted execution."

He added, "By the time they had him on the floor, they had already punched him, kicked him, they brought him down strategically with some pretty impressive combat moves, twice, and he was already submissive on the floor. He was almost pretty much waving the white flag ... and then they dealt that kick to the back of the head which was completely unacceptable."

Host Brian Kilmeade pressed on exactly what happened because other witnesses claim the man tried to run them over with his truck and that he was a White supremacist.

TOM HOMAN SAYS DEMS 'WANT CHAOS' BECAUSE THEY THINK IT HELPS THEM BEAT TRUMP

According to Hernandez, it was part of a series of events, beginning with a Black Lives Matter rally where the rhetoric was "extremely dangerous."

"The guest speaker that night was saying things like she believes that police officers should have been choked by their own umbilical cords when they were babies ... that she is willing and ready by any means necessary to achieve justice," he said.

Three people started accusing a young White man of recording them and then they "physically assaulted him" in front of a 7-Eleven, when a transgender woman stepped in to defend him. When the three people starting robbing and beating up the transgender woman, the truck driver stepped in.

"Then they chase him down the street until he eventually crashes. That's when you see him out of the car and they just execute him in my opinion," Hernandez said. "It was very violent."

The truck driver is recovering in the hospital as Portland police continue their investigation into the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been no publicly announced updates regarding the manhunt for a suspect in the assault, Marquise Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love.” Police said Tuesday they had made several attempts to contact Love, for whom they said they have probable cause to arrest, and are now working to locate him.

"This isn't the only guy that needs to be brought to justice," Hernandez said. "There are multiple individuals that were involved with this that assaulted, physically assaulted multiple people that you will see on video."

Anyone with information about Love or the attack is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or email him at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.