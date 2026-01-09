Portland agitators clash with police after 2 shot by federal immigration agent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Agitators in Portland, Oregon, clashed with police late Thursday near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building, hours after a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot two people.

Video showed officers in riot gear pushing forward as agitators crowded the street, leading to shoving and jostling during the nighttime confrontation.

The Portland Police Bureau said six people were arrested, with those detained facing charges including riot, disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a peace officer. All were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Some demonstrators could be heard chanting, "Shame on you, shame on you," as police led people away. Police said they deployed crowd-control units, dialogue officers and a police sound truck to manage the demonstration.

Authorities said officers repeatedly ordered demonstrators to move to the sidewalk so that traffic could remain open. When those directives were ignored, officers moved in and made targeted arrests.

Police said the total number of arrests tied to anti-ICE and immigration enforcement demonstration activity has reached 79.

The incident erupted after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot two people during a traffic stop earlier in the day.

According to DHS, the driver — who is believed to be a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) — allegedly, "weaponized the vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents" after agents identified themselves as law enforcement, prompting an agent to fire a defensive shot. The driver fled the scene with a passenger, officials said.

Following the incident, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson called on ICE to "halt all operations" in the city until a full and independent investigation can take place.

"We know what the federal government says happened here," Wilson said during a news conference Thursday. "There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time has long passed."

Wilson added that ICE agents and DHS leadership "must fully be investigated and held responsible for the violence inflicted on the American people in Minnesota, in Portland, and in all the communities across America."

Thursday’s shooting in Portland followed the fatal shooting of Renee Good during an ICE enforcement operation in South Minneapolis Wednesday.