Pope Francis reveals lung inflammation ahead of Dubai climate conference trip

Pope Francis will be traveling to Dubai this week despite revealing he has lung inflammation.

Francis did not make his weekly Sunday appearance at a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, a day after the Vatican said he was suffering from a mild flu, according to the Associated Press. Instead, the pontiff gave the traditional noon blessing in a televised appearance from the chapel in the Vatican hotel where he lives.

"Brothers and sisters, happy Sunday. Today I cannot appear at the window because I have this problem of inflammation of the lungs,'' Francis, who turns 87 next month, said. He added that a priest sitting beside him would read out his day's reflections for him.

Francis is set to deliver a speech in the United Arab Emirates for the COP28 gathering on climate change Saturday. He described the global issue as a "serious problem, especially for young people," and thanked those who would be following his three-day trip with prayers.

Francis was seen with a bandage on his right hand and what appeared to be a cannula, but the Vatican did not immediately respond to an AP query about whether he was receiving intravenous treatment.

Vatican News says Francis underwent a CT scan on his lungs Saturday, citing the Holy See Press Office in reporting tests had negative results for pulmonary complications.

Earlier this year, Francis was hospitalized for three days for what he later said was pneumonia and what the Vatican described as a case of bronchitis necessitating treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

This weekend has been very windy and unusually chilly for late autumn in Rome.