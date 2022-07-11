Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Police searching for suspects after man stabbed in Times Square

Police say three or four men violently confronted the victim

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Police are looking for suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed in Times Square early Monday morning after a group of men confronted him.

The unnamed victim, 41, was allegedly stabbed in the stomach during the encounter, which took place at roughly 5 a.m., according to the NYPD public information commissioner.

The stabbing took place following a dispute between the man and at least one of his alleged attackers.

After the attack, the man approached police officers for help and was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable but serious condition at the time of reporting. 

In this image taken from video by the FDNY, pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York. New York City police say three innocent bystanders including a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping have been shot in Times Square and officers are looking for suspects. All the victims are expected to recover. (FDNY via AP)

Police say that the victim became uncooperative after entering the hospital and has offered them no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. 

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders