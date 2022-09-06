Police searching for man accused of inappropriately touching young girls at Delaware beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Delaware are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched two girls underwater at a beach.

Rehoboth Beach police were called to the beach around 7 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic male repeatedly swim beneath at least two 11-year-old girls, grabbing at and touching their genital areas multiple times.

The suspect took off when witnesses confronted him, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police at 302-227-2577. Tips can also be submitted online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone who sees or has contact with the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.