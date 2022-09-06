Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Delaware
Published

Police searching for man accused of inappropriately touching young girls at Delaware beach

Rehoboth Beach police asking for public's help in finding suspect accused of inappropriately touching children

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Delaware are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched two girls underwater at a beach.

Rehoboth Beach police were called to the beach around 7 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic male repeatedly swim beneath at least two 11-year-old girls, grabbing at and touching their genital areas multiple times. 

The suspect took off when witnesses confronted him, police said in a news release. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police at 302-227-2577. Tips can also be submitted online. 

DELAWARE HEALTH OFFICIALS WILL INCLUDE FENTANYL TEST STRIPS IN NARCAN KITS

Police in Delaware searching for man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles.

Police in Delaware searching for man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. (Rehoboth Beach Police Department)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

NEW YORK LIFEGUARDS SAVE MAN WHO COLLAPSED AND REMAINED UNRESPONSIVE FOR 12 MINUTES

Man wanted for allegedly touching girls' genitals underwater at a Delaware beach.

Man wanted for allegedly touching girls' genitals underwater at a Delaware beach. (Rehoboth Beach Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone who sees or has contact with the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.