Police searching home of Texas shooter where he lived with parents: report

Texas police searched the home of the suspected Texas mall shooter on Sunday, but authorities have yet to name the man.

FBI agents joined police in the Sunday morning search. The suspect, in his 30s, lived in the home with his parents, according to WFAA. Police shot and killed the shooter after he killed eight people in a rampage at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday.

The man's parents have requested a translator, according to reports.

Neighbors said the man had lived in the home with his parents for years, and they had never seen him in possession of a weapon. They told WFAA that he could often be seen going to and from the house in an outfit that suggested a security role. Despite the regular sightings, neighbors added that both the man and his gray Dodge Charger had frequently been missing in recent weeks.

The shooter began his rampage at roughly 3:30 p.m. local time, with security footage showing the man exiting what appears to be a gray Dodge Charger.

A police officer at the mall heard the gunshots and rushed toward the sound. The officer then engaged the shooter and killed him.

Six victims were declared dead at the scene, while two more died of their injuries during or after transportation to a hospital. Seven people remain injured from the attack and three were still in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement expressing his condolences and affirming that the state will provide resources to local officials.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas, tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," Abbott said in the statement. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."