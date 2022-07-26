Police search for leads in 2002 murder of Texas girl, 4, kidnapped from her home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are searching for leads in the mysterious murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley who disappeared from her bedroom more than two decades ago.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced last week that it was doubling the reward to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the toddler's slaying.

A reward of $3,000 is typically offered for Texas Rangers' cold cases, official said.

JONBENET RAMSEY CRIME SCENE DNA COULD BE IDED IN HOURS, COLD CASE RESEARCHER SAYS AS FAMILY PUSHES FOR ANSWERS

Finley was least seen sleeping in her bedroom in Orange, Texas, alongside her siblings and cousins on July 4, 2002, according to Texas authorities.

The girl's mother, Jaime Arnold, told police that she put her daughter, two other children and three of her cousins to bed at 1:30 a.m. after returning from work. When she awoke at 10 a.m., Finley was gone.

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED IN COLD CASE MURDERS OF WOMEN STRANGLED TO DEATH

Three days later, her mostly nude and partially decomposed body was found by workers 27 miles away near a dredge pipeline ditch in Port Arthur, Texas.



The young child had been sexually assaulted and strangled, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Despite intensive investigation into what happened to the young girl, this case remains unsolved and anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information, DPS said in a statement.