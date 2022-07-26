Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Police search for leads in 2002 murder of Texas girl, 4, kidnapped from her home

Dannarriah Finley was kidnapped from her Texas 0.bedroom July 4, 2002

Rebecca Rosenberg
Police are searching for leads in the mysterious murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley who disappeared from her bedroom more than two decades ago.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced last week that it was doubling the reward to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the toddler's slaying. 

A reward of $3,000 is typically offered for Texas Rangers' cold cases, official said.

Police are searching for clues in the murder of Dannarriah Finley, 4, who was kidnapped from her bedroom more than 20 years ago.

Finley was least seen sleeping in her bedroom in Orange, Texas, alongside her siblings and cousins  on July 4, 2002, according to Texas authorities.

The girl's mother, Jaime Arnold, told police that she put her daughter, two other children and three of her cousins to bed at 1:30 a.m. after returning from work. When she awoke at 10 a.m., Finley was gone. 

Three days later, her mostly nude and partially decomposed body was found by workers 27 miles away near a dredge pipeline ditch in Port Arthur, Texas.
 

Dannariah Finley was kidnapped from her bedroom in Orange, Texas, in 2002, and her body was found three days later. 

The young child had been sexually assaulted and strangled, officials said. 

"Despite intensive investigation into what happened to the young girl, this case remains unsolved and anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information, DPS said in a statement. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.