Police respond to shooting on Las Vegas strip near tourist hot spot

A wild video making the rounds on social media captured the moment shots were fired on the Las Vegas strip near the iconic Bellagio fountains.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed they were responding to a shooting and asked the public to avoid the area.

"We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area," police shared in a post on X.

The reported shooting was captured during a livestream on the strip, showing people dropping the ground and taking cover after a man appeared to open fire in a crowded area.

Video footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows a heavy police presence on the strip. Fox News Digital is working to confirm reports that at least one person was killed in the shooting.

No further details were available. Fox News digital has reached out to the Bellagio and police for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

