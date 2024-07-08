Expand / Collapse search
Police officer dies while driving to work as Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas coast

Houston officer was caught in rising floodwaters amid Hurricane Beryl

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
‘Abnormally large’ tropical storm Beryl hammers Texas Video

‘Abnormally large’ tropical storm Beryl hammers Texas

FOX News Channel and FOX Business meteorologist Adam Klotz reports on the storm causing over two million Americans to lose power on ‘Your World.’

A Texas police officer recently lost his life on his way to work during Hurricane Beryl, according to officials.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) announced the tragic incident on Monday evening. The storm, which was recently downgraded to a tropical storm, passed through Texas on Monday on its way north.

The deceased officer was identified as Russell Richardson, who worked in HPD's technology services department.

In a post on X, HPD acting police chief Larry Satterwhite announced that it had been "a sad day for our [HPD] family."

HURRICANE BERYL: NEWLYWEDS AMONG AMERICAN TOURISTS STUCK IN JAMAICA AS STORM HITS

Split image of flooding in Houston and HPD badge

A Houston police officer died on his way to work amid Hurricane Beryl. (Getty Images)

"I am deeply saddened to report we lost a member of our HPD family today while he was en route to work during the hurricane," Satterwhite's post read.

"Information Security Officer Russell Richardson, 54, assigned to the Office of Technology Services, was caught in rising flood waters [sic] on Houston Avenue and tragically lost his life," the statement added. "We ask everyone to keep Russell's family – his wife and children – and his coworkers and friends in your prayers."

On Facebook, HPD's announcement was flooded with hundreds of comments offering sympathy.

MAN AND HIS DOG ELECTROCUTED IN FREAK ACCIDENT DURING THUNDERSTORM

Flooding next to highway

Severe flooding is seen next to the I-10 freeway just after Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"My condolences to his family, friends and coworkers. Thank you for your service," one social media user wrote.

"My thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones and everyone at the HPD," another said.

Tropical Storm Beryl is projected to impact Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana as it makes its way north towards Canada. According to Fox Weather, at least three people have died since the storm hit Texas, and over 2.7 million people have been impacted by power outages.

Debris next to house in Houston

A fallen fence in seen in a residential neighborhood in East Houston just after Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024 in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the HPD for additional information, but did not immediately hear back.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.