Police officer dies while driving to work as Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas coast

A Texas police officer recently lost his life on his way to work during Hurricane Beryl, according to officials.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) announced the tragic incident on Monday evening. The storm, which was recently downgraded to a tropical storm, passed through Texas on Monday on its way north.

The deceased officer was identified as Russell Richardson, who worked in HPD's technology services department.

In a post on X, HPD acting police chief Larry Satterwhite announced that it had been "a sad day for our [HPD] family."

HURRICANE BERYL: NEWLYWEDS AMONG AMERICAN TOURISTS STUCK IN JAMAICA AS STORM HITS

"I am deeply saddened to report we lost a member of our HPD family today while he was en route to work during the hurricane," Satterwhite's post read.

"Information Security Officer Russell Richardson, 54, assigned to the Office of Technology Services, was caught in rising flood waters [sic] on Houston Avenue and tragically lost his life," the statement added. "We ask everyone to keep Russell's family – his wife and children – and his coworkers and friends in your prayers."

On Facebook, HPD's announcement was flooded with hundreds of comments offering sympathy.

MAN AND HIS DOG ELECTROCUTED IN FREAK ACCIDENT DURING THUNDERSTORM

"My condolences to his family, friends and coworkers. Thank you for your service," one social media user wrote.

"My thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones and everyone at the HPD," another said.

Tropical Storm Beryl is projected to impact Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana as it makes its way north towards Canada. According to Fox Weather, at least three people have died since the storm hit Texas, and over 2.7 million people have been impacted by power outages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the HPD for additional information, but did not immediately hear back.