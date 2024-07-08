Hurricane Beryl unleashes 'life-threatening' storm surge as it hits US and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NATURE'S FURY – Hurricane Beryl makes landfall over America as Category 1, at least 10 dead across Atlantic. Continue reading …

CURTAIN CALL – Biden staffers print out large photos to guide him on 'how to enter and exit' venues. Continue reading …

CRITICAL CRUSADE – President Biden's attacks on the Supreme Court are 'dangerous' and unprecedented, experts say. Continue reading …

FROM BAD TO WORSE – LeBron James' son struggles in nightmare debut then gets terrible news. Continue reading …

‘SWEETHEART DEAL’ – Families criticize Boeing plea agreement over deadly 737 Max crashes. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

PRESIDENTIAL PROBLEM – How the printing of ballots could put Democrats on deadline to potentially replace Biden. Continue reading …

FITNESS FOR OFFICE – Rep. Chip Roy plans House discussion on 25th Amendment as concerns about Biden's cognitive state swirl. Continue reading …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS – Top House Dems want Biden to step aside — and point to who should replace him. Continue reading …

‘BABY BONUS’ – Baltimore ballot measure would offer new parents $1k under new program. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘MY EYES WEREN'T LYING' – Michael Moore says continuing to push for Biden after the debate is a form of ‘elder abuse.’ Continue reading …

CUT THE MIC – Radio station 'parts ways' with host after admitting White House gave her questions before Biden interview. Continue reading …

ANOTHER ONE – Second local radio host admits to getting questions from Biden team ahead of interview with president. Continue reading …

FLASHBACK – Biden has a history of coordinating ‘scripted’ interviews, press conferences with media ahead of time. Continue reading …



OPINION

ROBERT PITTENGER, JONATHAN WARD – Want a stable world? Disengage from the Chinese economy. Continue reading …

ROBERT CORN-REVERE – Here’s how the Supreme Court got the big free speech stuff right. Continue reading …

-

IN OTHER NEWS

'BORN TO BE BRAVE' – Kirk Cameron announces new nonfiction book focusing on a 'spiritual comeback' in America. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on pop stars, sports cars, rock guitars and Olympic high bars. Continue reading …

NOT MINCING WORDS – Elon Musk weighs in on new GOP bill, says those who oppose it are 'traitors' to America. Continue reading …

WHAT IS A MAN? – Expert reveals how mainstream media is destroying masculinity. Continue reading …

SHE HAS A NAME – Extremely rare Mexican wolf pup at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has officially been named as the zoo helps to conserve the wolf subspecies. Continue reading …





WATCH

REP. MIKE WALTZ – We need to make America serve again. See video …

TREY GOWDY – Biden blames everyone but himself. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.