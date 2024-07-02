Expand / Collapse search
Man and his dog electrocuted in freak accident during thunderstorm

31-year-old Maryland man tried to save dog during storm

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
A Maryland resident and his dog were reportedly electrocuted to death in a freak accident that happened over the weekend.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department published a report about the incident, which took place on June 30, on Tuesday. In the statement, officials said a 31-year-old man was electrocuted outside his house in Severn.

Officials were alerted to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls about trees falling down during a severe storm. At one point, a tree fell down and knocked down power lines, including lines that fell on a metal fence surrounding multiple properties.

"Crews worked collectively to identify and prioritize the hazards," the press release explained. "During the initial size-up of the incident, crews located one adult male suffering from injuries from electrocution."

Wide view of wire outside house

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the electrocution incident in Severn. (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

"Crews were able to quickly get the patient away from the hazardous environment and advanced medical treatment from Anne Arundel County Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians were immediately initiated."

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, the man was rushed to a hospital but did not survive the incident. 

"An adult male was transported with serious life-threatening injuries to Baltimore Washington Medical Center… [where he] was pronounced deceased," the statement read.

Officials told WBAL-TV that the man had accidentally made contact with an electrified fence while trying to rescue his dog.

Police cars at scene

The 31-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. (Anne Arundel County & Rescue)

"That fence became energized with one of the electrical wires," firefighter Steven Bishop said. "There was a dog next to that fence who sadly got electrocuted."

"From that electrocution, the dog's owner heard and came running out to try and save the dog and sadly got electrocuted as well."

The firefighter told WBAL-TV that residents should always stay cautious if they see a fallen power line.

"Never, ever trust a wire down," he said. "If you see a wire, never try to touch it."

Wire outside house

Authorities advise residents to avoid fallen live wires. (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

Fox News Digital reached out to Anne Arundel County Fire Department for comment but did not immediately hear back. 

