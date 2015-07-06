Police: Man charged with drunken driving after crashing truck into 1769 Cape Cod house

A Massachusetts man is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he crashed a pickup truck through the front of an 18th century home on Cape Cod.

Police in Barnstable say 20-year-old Michael Gregory of Harwich smashed the truck into the 1769 Alvan Crocker house in the Cotuit section of town shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

An elderly couple who lives in the home wasn't injured. Eighty-five-year-old Joseph Barrett Jr. told WCVB-TV that he and his wife, Anne, were awoken by what he called a "big thump" and discovered that part of a truck had crashed into the house.

Gregory was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday on charges including operating under the influence.

A man who answered a phone listing for Gregory declined to comment.