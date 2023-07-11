Police line-of-duty deaths drop 66% with fewer shootings, crashes, new report says

Police deaths in the line of duty have plummeted 66% in the first half of 2023 compared to last year, according to a report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The memorial fund released a report on Tuesday detailing law enforcement deaths between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2023, finding that 52 officers had died. That is down from 153 officers who died over the same period in 2022.

"There is no good news in reporting the death of even a single police officer," said the memorial fund's interim CEO, Bill Alexander. "Yet based on this preliminary data, we are cautiously optimistic that conditions may be improving for our law enforcement professionals who willingly put themselves at risk to serve and protect."

According to the report, firearm-related deaths dropped 24% compared to 2022, while traffic deaths dropped 63%.

VERMONT POLICE OFFICER, 19, KILLED DURING HIGH-SPEED CHASE INVOLVING BURGLARY SUSPECT

The organizations said the youngest officer killed was just 23 years old, while the oldest was in his mid-70s. The vast majority of officers killed were male, at 47, while just five female officers killed.

The fund's report also noted a steep decrease in COVID-19 deaths among law enforcement officers – from 72 down to 2.

The memorial fund's mid-year report is based on preliminary data and is not final.

NATIVE CHIEF IS 'OPEN' TO TALKS WITH BEN & JERRY'S OVER ICE CREAM MAKER’S HQ, WHICH HE SAYS IS ON TRIBAL LAND

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louisiana had the most police deaths of any state at six, while Wisconsin and Pennsylvania trailed with four each. California, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, and Oklahoma had the third-highest number with three officer deaths each, the report found.

Meanwhile, 26 states, as well as Washington, D.C., have not lost an officer so far in 2023.