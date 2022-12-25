Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Colorado man shoots and kills wife, turns gun on himself at Jehovah's Witness hall on Christmas morning

Police are investigating suspicious devices found at the scene in Thornton, Colorado

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer , Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man shot and killed his wife then turned the gun on himself Christmas morning at a Jehovah's Witness place of worship in Thornton, Colorado, police said. 

The victim and the suspected shooter were both former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation. 

A heavy police presence could be seen outside a Jehovah's Witness building where a man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself Christmas morning. 

A heavy police presence could be seen outside a Jehovah's Witness building where a man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself Christmas morning.  (Thornton Police Department)

The Adams County Sheriff's Office Hazardous Material Unit is still investigating "suspicious devices" that were found at the scene, but police said there is no active threat to the community. 

VIDEO EMERGES OF WALMART GUNMAN LAUGHING WITH COWORKERS YEARS BEFORE DEADLY SHOOTING

The shooting occurred in the Denver suburb of Thornton at about 9 a.m. The identities of the deceased will be released at a later time. 

Luis Sanchez, who lives across the street from the hall, told The Denver Post that he heard two gunshots and saw a woman lying on the ground outside. 

"It’s very sad," Sanchez told the local newspaper. "It’s Christmas."

Both the victim and suspected gunman were former members of a Jehovah's Witness congregation in Thornton, Colorado. 

Both the victim and suspected gunman were former members of a Jehovah's Witness congregation in Thornton, Colorado.  (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A heavy police presence could be seen at the scene. 

"The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined," Thornton police tweeted. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 