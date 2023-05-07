Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating gun fire inside Maryland mall

Police said a group of teenagers may have fired a gun inside St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf, Maryland

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Maryland authorities are investigating possible gun fire inside St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the scene was secure as of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and one suspect was in custody.

Police confirmed no victims had been located as they continued to investigate.

The mall will remain closed the rest of the day.

Exterior of Charles Towne Center

Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a group of teenagers may have fired gunshots in the St. Charles Towne Center, a mall. (Google Maps)

"Initial reports indicate a group of teens may have discharged a firearm inside the mall. No reported victims with gunshot wounds as of this time," the statement added.

The report comes one day after a mall shooting in Allen, Texas, that left at least eight people dead and injured several others.

Exterior of Charles Towne Center stores

Maryland authorities are responding to a possible shooting at Charles Towne Center in Waldorf. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Charles County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not heard back.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to call 301-932-2222.