SEE IT: Cops, good Samaritan, pull suicidal man, 79, from taking death leap: video

A state trooper driving on the Verrazano Bridge helped save a 79-year-old suicidal man from taking a death leap Sunday afternoon — a dramatic event captured on video.

Cops got a call around 2:30 p.m. that a man was going over the railing on the lower level of the bridge and ready to jump, according to authorities.

Before police arrived, the trooper and a good Samaritan ran to save the man and help pull him to safety, authorities said.

In footage of the incident posted to social media, the would-be jumper fights the two from keeping him from going over. At one point, the trooper, with one foot off the ground, can be seen waving frantically for more help. Another man then runs up to grab onto the wannabe jumper.

It eventually takes seven men, a mix of police and good Samaritans, to get the suicidal guy back onto the road.

New York State Police and the Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority Police responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

