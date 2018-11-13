Police find no evidence of threat at hospital after reports

Police in Ohio say they found no signs of anyone with a gun at a hospital after reports of an active shooter led to a lockdown.

Police in Medina (meh-DYE'-nuh) say they searched the hospital floor by floor Tuesday afternoon before allowing it to reopen.

Officers rushed to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital after police they got reports about a woman with a gun threatening people.

Police say they found no witnesses or evidence that back up the initial reports.

The Cleveland Clinic says all patients and employees are safe at the hospital, southwest of Cleveland.