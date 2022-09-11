Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Police fatally shoot man after he kills wife, dog and injures daughter: report

Walled Lake Police have yet to identify the man, but said he had mental health issues

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': September 11 Video

Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': September 11

This week on ‘Fox News Sunday,’ host Shannon Bream discusses the big changes ahead for the Royal Family as the nation mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan police fatally shot an unidentified man after he allegedly murdered his wife, their family dog, and injured his daughter Sunday.

Walled Lake Police responded to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood early Sunday morning. When they arrived at the home on the 1200 block of Glenwood Court, a man carrying a shotgun exited and began firing at officers.

Police returned fire, killing the man. Officers then searched the home to find the man's wife and family dog dead.

The man's daughter was also injured by gunfire, and she was quickly transported to a local hospital, according to Click on Detroit.

POLICE SEARCH FOR LEADS IN 2022 MURDER OF TEXAS GIRL, 4, KIDNAPPED FROM HOME 

Police responded to a Michigan home after a reported shooting. (Google Maps).

Police responded to a Michigan home after a reported shooting. (Google Maps).

Authorities have yet to identify any of those involved in the shooting, but they say the man appeared to have mental health issues, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders