Police: Armed Man Shot Trying to Enter Tennessee High School

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- A police dispatcher says an armed man who tried to enter an East Tennessee high school has been taken to the hospital with injuries.

School officials in Sullivan County say the man, who has not been identified, confronted a security officer at Sullivan Central High School on Monday morning. WJHL-TV reported that when more officers arrived, the man drew his gun and was shot by Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies.

School district supervisor Evelyn Rafalowski said no students or teachers were injured and school was dismissed at 10:30 a.m. EDT, shortly after the man showed up at the school.

Rafalowski said she did not know the man's motive.