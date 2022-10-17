Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 wounded

Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE REPORT MORE FENTANYL SEIZED IN LAST 3 MONTHS THAN ALL OF 2020

Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second woman and a man were pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital. Cruz said another man who arrived at the hospital was admitted in stable condition with a gunshot wound to a leg.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office Sunday identified the two women killed as 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic of Muncy and 59-year-old Betty Averytt.

No arrests were immediately announced. There was no immediate word on the number of shooters or the number of shots fired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the shooting happened at the southern edge of the Allegheny Commons, which includes a grocery store and gas station, the Allegheny Elks Lodge and a park.