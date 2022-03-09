Pipeline worker: Energy industry tried to forewarn Biden; Congress reaches bipartisan Ukraine deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING IGNORED - A former Keystone XL pipeline worker said the energy industry "tried to warn" President Biden against policies hindering U.S. oil and gas production – policies the worker said have caused the country's growing energy crisis. Continue reading …

PUTIN MISCALCULATION - Vladimir Putin underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian resistance and backlash from U.S. and Western allies. Continue reading …

PAINFUL DEATH – Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion told off Russia's leader, with one saying she hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin dies "painfully." Continue reading …

DEAL!: Congressional leaders reach bipartisan deal for $13.6 billion to help Ukraine, European allies plus pandemic relief in a $1.5-trillion measure for fed agencies. Continue reading …

CLOSER TO WAR - Enacting a no-fly zone and subsequently enforcing one would push the global community closer to a potential world war, ex-DIA agent says. Continue reading …

POLITICS

VOTING MISHAPS - The elections administrator in Harris County, Texas, resigned following voting mishaps including 10,000 mail-in ballots not being tallied. Continue reading …

NO DIRECT CONFLICT - U.S. intelligence officials in January assessed that Russia did "not want a direct conflict with U.S. forces. Continue reading …

PENNSYLVANIA RACE- Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has advantage in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary, although many voters are undecided. Continue reading …

RESPONSE NECESSARY - International prosecutor warns lawmakers "tyrants" like China will take advantage if there is an inadequate response to Russia’s aggression. Continue reading …

NO-FLY REQUEST - Former Ukrainian MP Hanna Hopko asked President Biden for a no-fly zone over her country. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MEDIA PUSHBACK - The war in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion has sparked some controversial analysis in the liberal media. Continue reading …

VP WRONG - Sean Hannity scolded Vice President Kamala Harris after she encouraged Americans to buy electric cars amid a surge in gas and oil prices. Continue reading …

VINDICTIVE POLICIES - Laura Ingraham said she no longer believes President Biden's foreign policy blunders stem from incompetence, rather they’re vindictive. Continue reading …



READY FOR NEW FIGHT - UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell told Tucker Carlson he is "ready to fight" the "evil" that has taken over the United States Tuesday. Continue reading …

RECREATE SOVIET UNION - Sen. Lindsey Graham discussed Putin's motivation for attacking Ukraine and what the U.S. could have done to prevent the war. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE POMPEO - With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have witnessed the invasion of a free and sovereign nation by a reckless dictator who cares little for peace. Continue reading …



JOHN O’NEILL AND SARAH WYNNE - Since Russia’s Ukraine invasion began, people have watched the destruction of apartments, supermarkets and city centers. Continue reading …

COLIN REED - As it sputters into year two, the Biden presidency has been defined by two troubling and related statistics: approval ratings and energy costs. Continue reading …

FRANK J. CILLUFFO AND SHARON CARDASH - Why hasn’t cyber figured more prominently in Russia’s war on Ukraine? Continue reading …

SEN. MARCO RUBIO - Russia’s economy is proving much less resilient than the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DISBELIEF OVER WAR - Veronika Shchiptsova, head of the National Committee for the Miss Ukraine beauty pageant, is in disbelief over her war-torn country. Continue reading …

FOOD DELIVERY - When missiles first hit Ukraine, like many Kyiv residents, Oleksandr Prokhorenko's first reaction was to run and hide. Instead, he stayed and delivered food to the needy. Continue reading …



REGGIE MILLER SPEAKS OUT - Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia has sparked fears about her safety and prayers that she will be able to make a safe trip home. Continue reading …

PUMP FIGHT - Membership-only warehouses Costco and Sam's Club are trying to dominate the gas business as prices nationwide continue to skyrocket. Continue reading …

RODGERS’ GUEST - Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted exiting a private plane amid the Green Bay Packers quarterback's recent contract news. Continue reading …

MODEL TAKES STAND - Gigi Hadid is facing criticism for comparing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Energy consultants are already saying the increased fuel costs - you ready? - are going to cost the average American household $2,000 more for gasoline this year, $2,000 more."

- JESSIE WATTERS

