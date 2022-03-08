Hannity: We are in deep 'Schiff' if Kamala Harris ever becomes president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded Vice President Kamala Harris after she encouraged Americans to buy electric cars amid a surge in gas and oil prices.

"If she’s ever president, we are in deep Schiff," Hannity told viewers on Tuesday.

Harris joined Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at an event marking the first anniversary of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act this week, where she avoided any mention of crippling gas prices.

Instead, Harris asked her audience to "imagine a future" without the need for oil and gas.

"Imagine a future, the freight trucks that deliver bread and milk to our grocery store shelves and the buses that take children to school and parents to work. Imagine all the heavy-duty vehicles that keep our supply lines strong and allow our economy to grow. Imagine that they produce zero emissions. Well, you all imagined it," she said.

"That’s why we’re here today," Harris added. "Because we have the ability to see what can be unburdened by what has been and then to make the possible actually happen."

Hannity joined the chorus of critics slamming Harris for what they called "tone-deaf" remarks as Americans suffer from skyrocketing prices at the pump, which are likely to be exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Just go out and buy yourself a brand-new $60,000 electric vehicle at your local dealership," Hannity quipped, remarking that he feels "like I’m back in first" grade whenever she gives a speech.

Turning his focus to President Biden, the Fox News host lambasted the president for telling a reporter that he "can’t do much right now" about soaring gas prices while also pinning the blame on Russia .

"President Trump warned us the gas prices would spike under Biden, and guess what? It’s now happening," Hannity said. "Here at home, gas prices are through the roof. Everything you buy in every story you go to, more expensive. We are now at a 40-year plus high with inflation. Obviously, the border is a train wreck, the economy is a train wreck. Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan. That’s an unforgivable train wreck."

Addressing Democrats directly, Hannity continued, "Joe Biden is in a steep cognitive decline, but congratulations to the Democrats. That means no more mean tweets. I hope it’s worth it to you."