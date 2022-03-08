Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

UFC fighter says 'evil' has taken over America 'and we ain't afraid of it'

Bryce Mitchell said that many of America's elites are 'guilty of treason'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
‘A lot of these elites are guilty of treason’: UFC fighter Video

‘A lot of these elites are guilty of treason’: UFC fighter

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell defends the American way of life amid his comments on the Russia-Ukraine war on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell said he is "ready to fight" the "evil" that has taken over the United States Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We're tired of this politics crap that's going on," he told host Tucker Carlson. "It's evil is what's going on. Evil has [taken] over this nation and we ain't afraid of it. And we're ready to fight."

TUCKER: WE ARE AT WAR WITH RUSSIA, WHETHER OR NOT CONGRESS HAS DECLARED IT

Last week, Mitchell vowed not to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war, explaining that if Arkansas is invaded, "I will dig my boots in the ground, and I will die for everything I love. And I will not retreat."

He noted Tuesday that unlike himself, many other people refrain from expressing the same sentiment for fear of losing their jobs.

"I'm just not wanting to go waste my life fighting for some of these battles that I don't even believe in," he said. "I believe our leaders, a lot of these elites are guilty of treason. What they've done is just treasonous."

  • Image 1 of 3

    Edson Barboza (L) of Brazil and Bryce Mitchell battle in their featherweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    UFC President Dana White.  (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

  • Image 3 of 3

    UFC fighter Colby Covington.  (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Biden and Pelosi families profit greatly while taxing Americans "to death," he said.

"These people are trying to destroy our country because they are profiting off the downfall of our country," he added. "And if y'all don't see what's going on, you are blinded every day."

More specifically, everyday Americans and small businesses are "paying the consequences," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So is Mitchell, who has been told that his life may be in danger for his refusal to fight for Ukraine. He has also been told to arm himself.

"That's how worried people are about the state of their country," he said. "They are worried about my health because I'm coming out and speaking the truth. That's the type of suppression and oppression that we're living in, brother." 

 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.