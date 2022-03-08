Ingraham blasts Joe Biden's 'disgustingly Washington' response to question on gas prices: 'it's vindictive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said Tuesday that she no longer believes President Biden's foreign policy blunders stem from incompetence, rather his policies are vindictive.

Biden tried to ricochet blame on skyrocketing gas prices from his administration by placing blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his assault on Ukraine. Amid a mostly bipartisan push, Biden banned imports of Russian oil.

"This is a step that we're taking to inflict further pain on Putin. But there will be cost as well. Here in the United States ... Defending freedom is going to cost. It's going to cost us as well," Biden said. "It's simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production. That's simply not true."

NYT REPORTER SUGGESTS PUTIN DIDN'T TAKE MILITARY ACTION UNDER TRUMP BECAUSE HE WAS UNPREDICTABLE

Ingraham responded saying, "Now this isn't simply incompetent. At this point, it's purposeful. I think it's vindictive."

"We've been doing nothing but paying for Biden's and his party's mistakes since he took power; from their insane COVID mandates to their willful denial of inflation to their maniacal crusade against fossil fuels. And now they're bungling of U.S. foreign policy."

When questiond by reporters one what he will do about the price of gas, Biden said, "Can't do much right now, Russia's responsible."

Ingraham blasted Biden for a "disgustingly Washington" response.

"He decided to use the moment to do something that is disgustingly Washington [and] shift blame," she said. According to Ingraham, Biden halting new drilling, issuing fewer permits, ditching the Alaska Oil project, suspending in ANWR, and canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline all played a big factor in crashing U.S. energy.

"We're more dependent now on despotic regimes for energy than under Trump," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Ingraham Angle" host went on to accuse Biden of lying.

"Now this is just one of the many lies that Biden is telling Americans who are suffering under his weak leadership. There is nothing that a U.S. president, the most powerful country in the world. Nothing he can do about it. Nothing. It's all in Putin's hands. Are we all just imagining our previous energy independence under Trump [never happened]? Well, that's what Biden wants you to believe."

"Democrats never let a crisis go to waste. We know that. And the fact is Ukraine, just like the pandemic, is another tragedy for them to exploit in an attempt to save themselves in the midterms. Now you think the country is going in the wrong direction, pain at the pump? Well, all you need to know. It's Russia's fault."