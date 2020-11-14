Expand / Collapse search
Pilot in Southern California survives crash after reporting engine failure: reports

The crash came one day after a pilot was killed when a plane crashed burst into flames in a northern Los Angeles neighborhood

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A pilot was hospitalized with unknown injuries after crashing a small plane Friday just outside an airport in Southern California, according to reports. 

The pilot had radioed the San Bernardino International Airport, east of Los Angeles, about experiencing engine failure but failed to make it to the runway, crashing behind some buildings in an industrial area about 3 miles away, KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported.

SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO LOS ANGELES NEIGHBORHOOD 

No passengers were on the plane and no one on the ground was injured, the San Bernardino Police Department said, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

The crash came one day after a pilot was killed when a plane crashed and burst into flames in the northern Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacoima in the San Fernando Valley. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Friday's crash. 

 