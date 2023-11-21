Expand / Collapse search
Texas

1 dead in fiery Texas plane crash near Plano businesses: officials

FAA says the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed next to a diner and nail salon

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
Small aircraft goes down in populated area of Plano, Texas Video

Small aircraft goes down in populated area of Plano, Texas

Plano, Texas, first responders are responding to a small plane crash near Park Boulevard and Midway Road. Credit: Corban Garcia/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

First responders and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a small plane crash in Plano, Texas.

The pilot of the plane has been confirmed to have died in the fiery crash, according to authorities. 

The FAA says around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed next to Mama's Daughter's Diner and Nail Addiction. 

Officials confirmed that the pilot was the only person on board the plane.

EMS on scene of Plano Plane Crash

Plano, Texas, first responders are responding to a small plane crash near Park Boulevard and Midway Road. (KDFW)

Aerial footage from the scene shows a nearby van was damaged in the crash.

The Air Park-Dallas Airport is less than a half-mile from the crash site.

EMS on scene of Plano Plane Crash

Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash in Plano, TX. (KDFW)

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash and are expected to arrive on the scene Wednesday morning, according to officials. 

Van damaged in Plano Plane Crash

Crews are working the scene of a small plane crash in Plano, TX. (KDFW)

The Plano Police Department was not immediately available for comment. 

