1 dead in fiery Texas plane crash near Plano businesses: officials

First responders and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a small plane crash in Plano, Texas.

The pilot of the plane has been confirmed to have died in the fiery crash, according to authorities.

The FAA says around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed next to Mama's Daughter's Diner and Nail Addiction.

Officials confirmed that the pilot was the only person on board the plane.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a nearby van was damaged in the crash.

The Air Park-Dallas Airport is less than a half-mile from the crash site.

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash and are expected to arrive on the scene Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Plano Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

