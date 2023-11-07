Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota

Fatal SD plane crash was caused by sudden engine failure, report says

The plane crashed in Pierre, South Dakota, resulting in the death of a 76-year-old passenger

Associated Press
Published
A recent plane crash in South Dakota that killed one man and injured another was caused by an abrupt engine stop, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The single-engine 1997 Piper Malibu Mirage crashed near Pierre on Oct. 23, killing the 76-year-old passenger, Hugh Alexander, and injuring the pilot. The NTSB report said that while climbing from the Pierre Regional Airport the engine "abruptly stopped" and "rolled back," KELO-TV reported.

The pilot, Eric Meyer, noted no abnormal indications or warnings before the sudden loss of power, according to the report, which said the pilot was unable to restart the engine. The plane crashed into an area of bluffs and rolling terrain.

The plane was headed to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where both men were from.