Ohio

OH investigation underway after small plane crash kills 2

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident

Associated Press
A small plane crash in central Ohio claimed the lives of two people on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the aircraft went down into a bean field at about 11:30 a.m. in Pleasant Township about 9 miles southwest of the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion County.

The cause of the aircraft crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said both occupants died and the single-engine Piper Cherokee Six sustained major damage. The names of the victims weren't released pending positive identification.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the Highway Patrol told WCMH-TV that federal investigators were expected to be on the scene Wednesday.