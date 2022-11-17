Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home

A Phoenix, Arizona, family of five that was found dead in their home Wednesday has been identified, and now the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Phoenix police and fire department crews responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported "hazardous situation" and an unresponsive person, Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz said on Wednesday.

Police said there was a strong odor of gas inside the home, and when hazmat crews entered they found multiple victims deceased.

The next few hours were spent making sure there was no hazard to the community, and when the gas levels inside the home were deemed safe, detectives took over the investigation.

Detectives entered the home, a press release stated, and discovered the bodies of two adults and three children who were believed to be members of the same family, all with "obvious signs of trauma."

The family was identified on Thursday as Marla Hudgens, her three children Christopher, Gwen and Faye Hudgens, and the husband and father, Jasen Hudgens, who police said is believed to be the suspect.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates there were open propane tanks inside the home and a gas line that was not attached to a kitchen appliance.

The suspect appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though police did not say where, and the four victims suffered "obvious signs of trauma."

Details about what led up to the incident are under investigation.