Arizona
Published

Phoenix hit-and-run fatally struck man in wheelchair

AZ police still looking for driver who fled the scene

Associated Press
Police in Phoenix are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle on a residential street northeast of downtown.

ARIZONA'S CRIME CONCERNS COULD JEOPARDIZE LITTLE ROCK MAYOR'S REELECTION

Police say they responded to the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian near 48th Street and McDowell Road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Phoenix hit-and-run fatally struck a 40-year-old man in a wheelchair. Police are still looking for the driver who fled the scene on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Ortiz. Police say the driver left the area and has not been identified. An investigation was continuing on Sunday.

