Philip Vetrano, father of murdered NYC jogger, goes for run following mistrial: report

Following the murder case mistrial for Karina Vetrano – the woman who was killed in 2016 while going for a jog in New York – her father reportedly decided Wednesday to go for a jog himself through the same area that she had.

Vetrano, 30, was killed in August 2016 after going for a run through Spring Creek Park, located not far from her home in Queens’ Howard Beach.

On Tuesday night, a judge declared a mistrial in the case against Chanel Lewis, 22, who was accused of beating and strangling Vetrano, whose body was left naked in a weed-covered patch of land before her attacker robbed her and fled the scene, prosecutors said.

Philip Vetrano, the one who discovered his daughter’s body after she had been attacked, set off on the 20-minute run Wednesday, one day after the trial ended, according to the New York Post.

He reportedly replied “absolutely not” when given the chance to comment on the result of his daughter’s trial.

Lewis pleaded not guilty to murder and sexual abuse charges in the death of Vetrano.

The jury told the judge through a note that they were “split” and could not reach a verdict, the Post reported.

“It doesn’t seem like we can make progress," the jury wrote in the note. "We feel that we have exhausted all of our options.”

