ICE arrests Latin Kings member after NYC sanctuary release despite assault charge on first responder

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An illegal immigrant gang member accused of assaulting a first responder was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after he was released by New York City authorities despite him posing a danger to public safety, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

Bryan David Tasiguano Leon, an Ecuadorian citizen, was arrested by the New York Police Department on Feb.14 on suspicion of assault on a first responder. He has a prior arrest for assault and family neglect.

Leon, a member of the Latin Kings, was subsequently released from custody despite ICE having lodged a detainer with the NYPD so he could be transferred to federal authorities, DHS said.

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"New York sanctuary politicians chose to release this Latin Kings gang member from jail back not New York City communities," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said. "This gang member was previously arrested for assault on a first responder and family neglect."

ICE agents arrested Leon on March 4 during immigration enforcement operations in New York City. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

Leon first illegally entered the United States around Nov. 11, 2022 through the southern border and was released into the country by the Biden administration. He was issued a final order of removal by a judge on Feb. 27, 2025.

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"Not only was this illegal alien released by the Biden administration, but he was also released again by New York’s sanctuary politicians," said Bis. "Enough is enough. Sanctuary politicians must stop releasing criminal illegal aliens back into our communities to perpetrate more crimes."

Upon taking office in January, New York Mayor Zorhan Mamdani signed an executive order reaffirming the city's sanctuary laws, which limits cooperation between local and federal authorities on immigration enforcement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mamdani's office. On Friday, Mamdani said ICE should be abolished, calling it "rogue" and "reckless" as he faced questions about the death of an 83-year-old Air Force veteran who died after allegedly being shoved onto subway tracks by an illegal immigrant earlier this month.

"I have made clear to the president, both in our private conversations and our public conversations, about the fact that I believe that ICE is a rogue agency ."

The mayor added that he believes ICE "delivers nothing toward the furthering of the cause of public safety."

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Currently, there are 7,113 illegal immigrants in custody across New York state with an active ICE detainer. Their crimes include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drug offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses, DHS said.