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Crime

Pima County deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody, fired from department investigating Guthrie case

Prosecutors called the allegations 'very, very concerning' given the power dynamic between Travis Reynolds and the alleged victim

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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Fired Pima County deputy faces judge after alleged on-duty kidnapping Video

Fired Pima County deputy faces judge after alleged on-duty kidnapping

Former Deputy Travis Reynolds appeared in court after authorities say he kidnapped a woman while on duty. He has been fired and faces a felony charge as the investigation continues. Credit: Pima County

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An Arizona sheriff’s deputy is accused of kidnapping a woman while on duty and was fired from the department investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, authorities said.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that 22-year-old Travis Reynolds, a former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy, was taken into custody and charged with one count of kidnapping.

"The Tucson Police Department did arrest 22-year-old Travis Reynolds, a former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy, and charged him with one count of kidnapping in connection with alleged misconduct that reportedly occurred while he was on duty," the department said.

Police added the investigation "is still active and ongoing," declining to release further details.

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Former Pima County sheriff’s deputy Travis Reynolds appears in court wearing an orange jail uniform

Travis Reynolds, a former Pima County sheriff’s deputy, appears in court after being arrested and charged with kidnapping in Arizona. Authorities allege the incident occurred while he was on duty transporting a detainee. (Pima County)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed Reynolds’ employment has been terminated.

"The Tucson Police Department notified the Pima County Sheriff’s Department of the arrest, and the employee was terminated," the agency said in a statement. "We don’t have any additional information to provide."

According to an interim complaint obtained by KOLD, Reynolds was transporting a female detainee to the Pima County Jail when he allegedly made inappropriate remarks about her appearance.

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Courtroom view of Travis Reynolds appearing before a judge during his initial appearance in Pima County, Arizona

A courtroom screen shows Travis Reynolds during his initial appearance in Pima County, Ariz. Reynolds faces a kidnapping charge for alleged misconduct while working as a sheriff’s deputy. (Pima County)

The complaint states Reynolds shared a vape pen with the handcuffed woman and told her he could "help" her case, allegedly suggesting they go to a hotel and have sex. 

Investigators allege Reynolds also showed the detainee sexually explicit videos and delayed taking her into the jail, even as other officers were processing other individuals in custody.

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The woman told investigators she felt intimidated due to Reynolds’ position as a law enforcement officer and the "power dynamic" between them. She also indicated the encounter may not have been an isolated incident, according to statements made in court.

During his initial appearance, prosecutors told the court the allegations were "very, very concerning" given Reynolds’ position and the imbalance of power between him and the alleged victim, adding there were indications the conduct may have occurred before.

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Pima County Sheriff's deputies assembling in front of Nancy Guthrie's home

Pima County Sheriff's deputies search near Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson Feb. 6, 2026. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Prosecutors also said the alleged victim is "very afraid" of Reynolds and expressed concern about potential retaliation.

Authorities say Reynolds later removed the woman from the vehicle and instructed her to expose herself before eventually bringing her inside the jail. Jail surveillance video reportedly confirmed parts of her account.

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Reynolds told investigators he "may or may not" have shown explicit material or discussed sex with the detainee, according to the complaint.

His defense attorney told the court Reynolds has no prior criminal history and is a lifelong Arizona resident.

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A judge set Reynolds’ bond at $200,000 and ordered no contact with the alleged victim, along with a prohibition on weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing April 6.

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The sheriff’s department has also been involved in the search for Guthrie. When asked whether Reynolds had any role in that case prior to his termination, officials declined to comment.

Authorities also declined to provide further details about Reynolds’ employment history or whether he had faced prior complaints.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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