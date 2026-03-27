Pima County deputy accused of kidnapping woman in custody, fired from department investigating Guthrie case

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An Arizona sheriff’s deputy is accused of kidnapping a woman while on duty and was fired from the department investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, authorities said.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that 22-year-old Travis Reynolds, a former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy, was taken into custody and charged with one count of kidnapping.

"The Tucson Police Department did arrest 22-year-old Travis Reynolds, a former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy, and charged him with one count of kidnapping in connection with alleged misconduct that reportedly occurred while he was on duty," the department said.

Police added the investigation "is still active and ongoing," declining to release further details.

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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed Reynolds’ employment has been terminated.

"The Tucson Police Department notified the Pima County Sheriff’s Department of the arrest, and the employee was terminated," the agency said in a statement. "We don’t have any additional information to provide."

According to an interim complaint obtained by KOLD, Reynolds was transporting a female detainee to the Pima County Jail when he allegedly made inappropriate remarks about her appearance.

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The complaint states Reynolds shared a vape pen with the handcuffed woman and told her he could "help" her case, allegedly suggesting they go to a hotel and have sex.

Investigators allege Reynolds also showed the detainee sexually explicit videos and delayed taking her into the jail, even as other officers were processing other individuals in custody.

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The woman told investigators she felt intimidated due to Reynolds’ position as a law enforcement officer and the "power dynamic" between them. She also indicated the encounter may not have been an isolated incident, according to statements made in court.

During his initial appearance, prosecutors told the court the allegations were "very, very concerning" given Reynolds’ position and the imbalance of power between him and the alleged victim, adding there were indications the conduct may have occurred before.

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Prosecutors also said the alleged victim is "very afraid" of Reynolds and expressed concern about potential retaliation.

Authorities say Reynolds later removed the woman from the vehicle and instructed her to expose herself before eventually bringing her inside the jail. Jail surveillance video reportedly confirmed parts of her account.

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Reynolds told investigators he "may or may not" have shown explicit material or discussed sex with the detainee, according to the complaint.

His defense attorney told the court Reynolds has no prior criminal history and is a lifelong Arizona resident.

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A judge set Reynolds’ bond at $200,000 and ordered no contact with the alleged victim, along with a prohibition on weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing April 6.

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The sheriff’s department has also been involved in the search for Guthrie. When asked whether Reynolds had any role in that case prior to his termination, officials declined to comment.

Authorities also declined to provide further details about Reynolds’ employment history or whether he had faced prior complaints.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.