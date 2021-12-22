Philadelphia’s Dem mayor ‘appalled’ by Rep. Scanlon carjacking reports

Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia said Wednesday he was "appalled" by reports that U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was allegedly carjacked at gunpoint in his city earlier in the day.

"It’s disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace – one of Philadelphia’s beautiful parks," Kenney said in a statement, according to FOX 29 of Philadelphia.

"My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner also commented on the alleged crime.

"I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time," Outlaw said, according to FOX 29. "The PPD will continue to provide any support needed in this case and will work diligently alongside our federal partners to assist in bringing those responsible to justice."

"Armed robberies are among the most serious crimes because of the danger they pose to victims and the fear they instill in communities," Krasner added. "My office is ready to vigorously pursue accountability when these individuals are located by police and taken into custody."

Scanlon, 62, was walking back to her parked SUV after attending a meeting when she was approached by two Black males who demanded her keys, authorities said. One suspect drove off in the congresswoman’s vehicle while the other left the scene in a separate vehicle, authorities said.

The congresswoman’s vehicle was later spotted in Delaware by state police and FBI personnel, according to reports. The vehicle was pulled over and five occupants riding inside were taken into custody, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

Crime spike

Kenney, 63, a Democrat who has been Philadelphia’s mayor since January 2016, after serving on the city council, has seen crime spike in the city this year.

So far in 2021, the Philadelphia Police Department has reported 521 homicides, which is a 13% increase compared to 2020 and the city's highest number of killings since at least 2007. Incidents involving a shooting have also increased by 4.4%, and the number of people who are victims of a shooting has risen by almost 3% over the past year.

Philadelphia has also seen at least an 80% increase in carjackings in 2021, compared to the total number in 2020, police told FOX 29 earlier this month.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this story.