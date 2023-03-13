Philadelphia man shot over 70 times while on porch of home: report

A Philadelphia man who was killed in a shooting Saturday night was struck by about 70 bullets outside a home, according to a local report.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 3400 block of North 16 Street in the city’s Tioga neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun found the 25-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim, later identified as Dhalsim Jackson-Mayes, was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim suffered more than 70 gunshot wounds while on the front porch of a home, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Police said no arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered at the scene. A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

As of Sunday, public police statistics show there have been 84 homicides in the city year-to-date – down 17% compared to last year’s 101 homicides during the same period. There were 516 reported homicides in 2022.

Citywide shooting incidents year-to-date stood at 571 as of Sunday, while there have been 294 shooting victims – both statistics down about 25% during the same time from the previous year, according to the data.