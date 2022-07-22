Philadelphia swimmer trio kicked out of pool 'started swinging' at staff, vandalized cars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three unruly swimmers at a Philadelphia pool became violent Thursday, injuring five people and vandalizing cars after they were told to leave, according to reports.

The female trio was at the McVeigh Playground Rec Center when they were asked to leave because of unruly behavior and became hostile, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Instead of leaving, they allegedly stood in the pool and threatened staff members.

PHILADELPHIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN HER CARE

The swimmers then followed pool employees into a building where police said they allegedly "started swinging their arms at staff members" who were trying to block them. Staffers eventually escorted the girls out of the building.

After they were outside, the trio allegedly vandalized three parked cars before one of them went back inside the recreation center and took an employee's badge. The damage to the cars included a damaged windshield, a dent on the roof and scratches.

Five people between the ages of 17 and 63 were hurt during the chaos, but none were seriously injured.

The females left the area before police arrived.