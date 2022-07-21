Philadelphia woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old girl in her care

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia woman who was caring for a 3-year-old girl when she died has been charged in the child's death.

Kiana Casey, 21, turned herself into authorities Tuesday, her attorney told Fox Philadelphia. She was later charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police officers were called to a home Tuesday for reports of a hospital case. The child, identified as Hope Jones, was brought to a medical facility where she later died.

The Philadelphia County Medical Examiner and Coroner later determined Jones died from blunt force trauma.

A spokesperson for the city's Department of Human Services told the news outlet that Jones had been in the department's custody and was receiving kinship and foster care services.

Jones was placed with Casey because she knew the child's family.

"This investigation is active and ongoing, and there may be additional developments in the coming days or weeks," the District Attorney's Office told Fox Philadelphia in an email.