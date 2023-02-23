Philadelphia suspects shot grocery store manager in face during argument over can of gravy: reports

A grocery store manager in Philadelphia was shot in the face Sunday during an argument with two customers over a can of gravy, according to police and local reports.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. inside a Save A Lot store located at 6301 of Chew Avenue, police said.

Two customers, a man and a woman, were seen on surveillance video arguing with the store manager and a security guard.

Investigators said the customers were in a dispute with the manager over the store not having the can of gravy they wanted, WCAU-TV reported.

The woman at one point drew a firearm and pointed it at the security guard, according to police. The guard disarmed her and escorted both suspects from the building.

However, authorities said both suspects returned to the store and confronted the manager again.

"During this second altercation, the male suspect shot the manager point-blank in the face, leaving him in critical condition," police said.

No update on the store manager’s condition was immediately available.

After the shooting, police said both suspects fled toward the Awbury View Apartments across the street.

Police described the suspects as a Black female between 30 and 40 years old and a Black male about 40 years old.

Police said during a press conference Wednesday that they believe the suspects are from the neighborhood and asked the public for help in identifying them.