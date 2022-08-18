Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired

The shooting near a recreation center injured five people after nearly 100 rounds were fired, Philadelphia authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
5 injured after shooting erupts near West Philadelphia playground, police say

5 injured after shooting erupts near West Philadelphia playground, police say

Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. 

Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and related charges. 

The shot rang out around 7 p.m. Tuesday during a shootout that unfolded near the Shepard Recreation Center, police said. Five people between the ages of 17 and 25 were shot, including a teenager and a 21-year-old who were both shot in the head, police say, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT PHILLY BIRTHDAY PARTY, 4 TEENS SHOT: POLICE

Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker and Tahmir Pinckney are charged with attempted murder in connection with a shootout in Philadelphia that wounded five people this week. 

Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker and Tahmir Pinckney are charged with attempted murder in connection with a shootout in Philadelphia that wounded five people this week.

The shooting reportedly started when two shooters in a white SUV fired multiple rounds and sped off from the scene.

Investigators determined the fifth victim was behind the wheel of a BMW when he unknowingly drove into the gunfire and was struck.

Following the shooting, officers chased a vehicle that crashed a short distance away and three suspects were arrested. Authorities recovered multiple weapons in the vehicle, police said. 

A gun was recovered on scene where five people were hurt during a shooting in Philadelphia.

A gun was recovered on scene where five people were hurt during a shooting in Philadelphia.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.