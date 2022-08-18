Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center.

Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and related charges.

The shot rang out around 7 p.m. Tuesday during a shootout that unfolded near the Shepard Recreation Center, police said. Five people between the ages of 17 and 25 were shot, including a teenager and a 21-year-old who were both shot in the head, police say, Fox Philadelphia reported.

The shooting reportedly started when two shooters in a white SUV fired multiple rounds and sped off from the scene.

Investigators determined the fifth victim was behind the wheel of a BMW when he unknowingly drove into the gunfire and was struck.

Following the shooting, officers chased a vehicle that crashed a short distance away and three suspects were arrested. Authorities recovered multiple weapons in the vehicle, police said.

