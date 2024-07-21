Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

Philadelphia shooting at big block party leaves 3 dead, 7 injured

Mass shooting of 10 people in west Philadelphia leaves 3 dead

Pilar Arias
Published | Updated
A mass shooting of 10 people in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning has resulted in three deaths, according to local reports.

The shooting, possibly at a block party with more than 100 people, happened in the 1200 block of North Alden Street, FOX 29's Steve Keeley posted to X. 

Some of the shooting victims were taken by police to the hospital, while others were driven away by neighbors.

Images from the scene show the shooting happened on a residential street.

Investigators at Philly mass shooting on residential street

A mass shooting of 10 people was reported in the 1200 block of North Alden Street in west Philadelphia. (WTXF)

The people killed were in their 20s and 30s, according to FOX 29. Their identities have not been released. 

Conditions of the at least seven injured range from stable to serious, but their ages and identities are not yet known. 

Philly PD Crime Scene Unit

Crime scene unit investigators with Philadelphia Police Department at the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday, July 21, 2024.  (WTXF)

Several shell casings and one weapon were found at the scene, FOX 29 reports. 

Whoever is responsible for the shooting is still on the loose. It is possible there is more than one gunman, police told FOX 29. 

Philly PD at mass shooting scene

Philadelphia police on the scene of a mass shooting in the 200 block of North Alden Street in West Philadelphia.  (WTXF)

Fox News Digital is waiting to hear back from the police with more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.