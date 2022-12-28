Philadelphia police say elderly woman dead after speeding vehicle plows into her parked car

A 78-year-old woman in Philadelphia was killed as she was sitting in a vehicle Wednesday when it was struck by the driver of a stolen car traveling at a high speed, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

PHILADELPHIA REACHED 500 HOMICIDES AS GUN VIOLENCE CONTINUES TO PLAGUE CITY STREETS

The driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee struck five vehicles nearby before hitting the woman's Mercury Mariner as it was parked. She was rushed to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died.

Security footage captured the crash. It shows the stolen Jeep crashing into the woman's vehicle and another at a high speed. The Jeep then flipped over and stopped across the street.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vehicle was recovered and authorities were searching for the suspects.